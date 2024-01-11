Home

‘Release NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date,’ NEET MDS Aspirants Urge to NBEMS

NEET MDS aspirants want the exam authority to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) in July 2024. However, if you go by the NBEMS Exam calendar 2024, NEET MDS is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement: After the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG), National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan and the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) aspirants are requesting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India(MoHFW) and National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi to release the official examination date for NEET MDS examination. In addition to it, a section of aspirants want the exam authority to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) in July 2024. However, if you go by the NBEMS Exam calendar 2024, NEET MDS is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan wrote, “Requesting @NbeIndia, @MoHFW_INDIA to also release the tentative date of NEET MDS. @mansukhmandviya ji @dentalcouncil8 @FAIMA_INDIA_”

Several students on X(formally Twitter) have been demanding the NEET MDS examination be postponed from February to July. Sharing a post on X, an aspirant wrote,”just because we r less in number and cannot create such a huge uproar like neet pg aspirants the authorities take us for granted. Our exam is equally difficult if not less and we r equally stressed and anxious!”

just because we r less in number and cannot create such a huge uproar like neet pg aspirants the authorities take us for granted. Our exam is equally difficult if not less and we r equally stressed and anxious! — Dental surgeon (@ddr6773) January 10, 2024

“We want our postponed dates in July! Please be fair with #NEETMDS aspirants,” wrote another aspirant.

@dryogendermalik Sir, please reply!

We want our postponed dates in July! Please be fair with #NEETMDS aspirants — Dr. Kumari Supriya (@supriya_k1906) January 10, 2024

#neetmds2024 Requesting authorities to finalise the dates asap! — Dental surgeon (@ddr6773) January 10, 2024

Pl. Reschedule NEET MDS also like NEET PG a humble request . — Rajinder Khajuria (@Rajinder2710) January 10, 2024

NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility-cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of the 2024-25 admission session. NEET-MDS will be conducted by NBEMS. Candidates may note that the role of NBEMS is limited to the conduct of NEET-MDS, declaration of the result and handing over the result to the designated

counseling authority. NBEMS has no role in counseling and allotment of MDS seats. Verification of documents and eligibility determination of the candidates shall be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration, and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college. To learn more about NEET MDS, candidates are advised to track the official NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in.

