NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday announce Medical Result 2019. As per the official notification, NEET Result 2019 would shortly be published at the following websites –ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in.

The eligibility for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination is 50 per cent for General category candidates, 4o per cent for reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates, and 45 per cent for PwD candidates. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking their results.

Follow the steps below to check your NEET 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NEET Exam Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future references.

The NEET 2019 examination was conducted on May 5 and May 20. The latter date was set for the Fani-affected Odisha candidates as well as Karnataka students whose trains got delayed. This year over 1.4 million candidates appeared for the NTA NEET medical examination.