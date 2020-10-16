NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET 2020 result on official website nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. However, the website has crashed and students are urged to maintain their calm and check the site in a while. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Announced, Check Toppers' List, AIR, Cut-off Here | Find Direct Link to Download Answer Key

Odisha candidate Shoyeb Aftab has topped the NEET 2020 exam with a percent score of 720 marks. According to the India Today report, Shoyeb has created history by being the first student from Odisha to top the medical entrance exam. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Declared at Official Website nta.ac.in | Know How to Check Scores Online Here

Meanwhile, the answer key has been released. Students can cross check their answers via direct link given here. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 to be Declared Shortly at ntaneet.nic.in | Know About All India, AIQ And State-wise Merit Lists Here

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to console students who could not clear the NEET 2020 exam.

“Students who couldn’t make it, please don’t feel disheartened. Opportunities in other sectors are waiting for you. An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors,” the minister said.

How to check NEET 2020 result online once they are available:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

This year, around 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET exams on September 13. Students must note that the official website of NEET will display scores for about three months.