NEET Result 2020 latest news: The National Testing Agency is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results for more than 1.5 million medical aspirants before 4 PM on Friday.

Candidates can expect NEET final answer key anytime soon on the official website— at ntaneet.nic.in for all sets.

Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key”

Step 3. A PDF will open

Step 4. Check how many questions you got right.

Notably, the results were expected to be declared on October 12, but the Supreme Court directed the NTA to conduct a special exam of NEET on October 14, for those who failed to appear in NEET Exam conducted on September 13 due to COVID-19 or because of putting up in containment zones.

Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Cut-offs

NEET 2020 cutoff is expected to be high this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centers got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

As per the NTA’s eligibility criteria, candidates under the General/unreserved category need to score 50 percentile or more to crack the medical entrance exam, while those under reserved categories (SC, ST, and OBC) require a minimum of 40th percentile points. For Unreserved PH, the qualifying cut off is set at 45 percentile.