NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) Result and the NEET final answer key on Monday. Those who appeared for the medical entrance test on Sept 13, can check their scorecards and answer key at the official website—–ntaneet.ac.in

This year, 0ver 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in the exam that was conducted smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, NEET 2020 cutoff is expected to be high this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centers got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

As per the NTA’s eligibility criteria, candidates under the General/unreserved category need to score 50 percentile or more to crack the medical entrance exam, while those under reserved categories (SC, ST, and OBC) require a minimum of 40th percentile points. For Unreserved PH, the qualifying cut off is set at 45 percentile.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.