NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET final answer key today or tomorrow on the official website– ntaneet.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA had released the scanned images of NEET OMR sheets, which the medical students submit as answer sheets on the day of the exams. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: This is Why NTA Will Release The Scorecards Soon; Higher Cut-offs Expected | Read 5 Latest Updates

Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key: Also Read - NEET 2020: NTA to Announce Result by This Date at ntaneet.nic.in | Check Latest Updates Here

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in Also Read - NEET 2020 OMR Sheets Released at ntaneet.ac.in; Know How to Raise Objections Here

Step 2: Click on “NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key”

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

On the other hand, NEET 2020 result will be declared by October 12, the conducting body had confirmed. It has been said that the results will be announced soon so that there will be no further delays in the new session. The NEET exam was conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 13.

Follow These Steps to Check NEET 2020 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as your application number and date of birth. Now click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

NEET 2020 cutoff is expected to be high this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centers got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.