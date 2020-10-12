New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2020, which was expected to be declared on October 12, will now be announced on October 16, Friday. The decision was made by the Supreme Court. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest News: Fresh Exam on October 14 For Those Who Could Not Take it Due to COVID-19

The top court also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a special exam for candidates who failed to appear for the medical entrance tests due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will be held on October 14.

NEET exam 2020 was conducted by NTA on September 13 with stringent measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam.