New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce NEET 2020 result on or before October 12, 2020, according to a report by Career360.com. Once declared, candidates can check their NEET 2020 result on the official website of the NTA —ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NEET 2020: NTA to Release Official Answer Key Soon on Official Website ntaneet.nic.in | Get Latest Updates Here

Meanwhile, the answers key for the NEET UG exam is expected to be released on or by September 28, 2020. Students who have appeared for the September 2020 exams can download the NEET 2020 provisional answer key through the link which will be released on the official website.

Notably, NEET 2020 answer key will consist of answers to all questions that were asked in the medical exam. The NTA will upload the scanned copy of the OMR sheets for the students to cross-check their answers.

How to download answer key once they are released:

Step 1: Visit the official website. Go to the login section.

Step 2: Login by entering your application number and password

Step 3: Click on the tab for viewing the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key for a future reference.

The NEET 2020 examinations were conducted by the NTA across the country on September 13, 2020, amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, almost 85-90 per cent of students appeared in the exam.

Notably, NEET is a national level entrance test for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER.