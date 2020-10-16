NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the much-awaited result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on Friday. The conducting body will declare the results for both September 13 and October 14 attempts. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon, Scorecards Before 4 PM | 5 Latest Updates You Should Know

Those who appeared for medical entrance tests can check their results at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Before declaring the NEET 2020 result, the NTA will release the final answer key. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Delayed, to be Declared on This Date Now | Latest Updates

Qualifying marks

To crack NEET 2020, candidates under General/unreserved category require at least 50th percentile points, while those under reserved categories require the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points. Based on NEET 2020 marks, NTA will also prepare the All India Rank (AIR) list based.

What about counselling?

Counselling will take place based on the rank list. The counselling will be done by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI)

What is All-India Quota (AIQ), State-wise Quota?

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

Meanwhile, the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved under state quota in government and private medical and dental colleges.