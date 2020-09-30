NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination conducted on September 13. The NEET 2020 result will be declared through online mode on October 12.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam will be able to access their result on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET Answer Key 2020 Released, Final Results Soon | Marking Scheme, Direct Link Here

Candidates must keep their hall tickets handy as they will have to enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin to get their NEET UG result in the form of rank and marks obtained. Also Read - Fact Check: UGC NET Exams 2020 to Have Negative Marking For Wrong Answers? Here's The Truth

Earlier this week, the NTA released the answer key for the medical entrance test for all sets – -E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6 on the official website. Also Read - JNU Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's How To Download The JNUEE Hall Ticket

Here’s how to download NEET UG Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the NTA NEET result website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ”View NEET-UG 2020 -Result”

Step 3: On the login page, enter the required credentials (roll number, DOB, security pin) and hit submit

Step 4: The NTA NEET Rank Card 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference

NTA NEET 2020 Cutoff

Candidates need to meet the minimum qualifying criteria as set by the NTA for admission to India’s premium medical colleges. General or unreserved (UR) category candidates have to score at least 50th percentile in the exam, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile.