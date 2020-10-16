NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for both September 13 and October 14 attempts. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: How to Calculate Rank, Percentile | All You Need to Know About Cut-off, Counselling

Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official website at nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon, Scorecards Before 4 PM | 5 Latest Updates You Should Know

NEET Merit Lists Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Delayed, to be Declared on This Date Now | Latest Updates

There are three types of merit list: — All India Merit List, All India Quota (AIQ) Merit List, State-wise Merit List

All India merit list includes the overall rank status of individuals among all the competing candidates.

All India Quota (AIQ) Merit List is prepared for candidates who are eligible for 15% seats on the basis of All India Quota Rank. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases NEET UG merit list for All India Quota (AIQ) on the basis of All India Rank (AIR).

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

Meanwhile, the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved under state quota in government and private medical and dental colleges.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) of various states releases the state-wise merit list on the basis of All India Rank and candidates’ domicile.

If reports are to be believed, the state-wise merit list will be released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DMER) after 1 to 2 weeks from the result date i.e. by October last week.

How to check NEET result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.