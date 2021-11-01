New Delhi: After much delay, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The candidates can now check the scores on the official website of the agency nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key too has been released.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DECLARED: NTA Announces NEET-UG Results, Know How To Check Scores at neet.nta.nic.in and DigiLocker

The candidates must note that since the counselling rounds will begin soon, students need to keep the following documents ready in advance. These will be required to be uploaded while applying for counselling as well as while document verification at colleges.

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click “Result – NEET (UG) 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in.

Step 4: NEET 2021 results will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference after downloading it.

Soon after the release of the NEET 2021 results, the candidates can check the results on neet.nta.nic.in and results.nta.nic.in.

How to check NEET-UG result 2021 via DigiLocker

The NEET scorecard is also available on the government’s digital platform for storage and verification of documents, DigiLocker. One should register themselves to access the NEET UG result 2021 and NEET scorecard 2021.