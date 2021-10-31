NEET Result 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, who conducts the AIQ NEET UG counselling, has updated the official website. Now, that the MCC has updated the official websites, the candidates who had appeared for the NEET result 2021 can expect the scorecards to be out shortly. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score

The candidates must note that the NEET final answer key will be released first, and the results will be available soon after. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may officially announce the NEET 2021 result.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the neet.nta.nic.in 2021 website

Click on the NEET 2021 final answer key link

Use your login credentials, if required

Access the final answer key and calculate your score

NEET 2021 Result: Minimum Age For MBBS Admission

According to the NMC, “No candidate shall be allowed to be admitted to the Medical Curriculum proper of first Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Course until He/she shall complete the age of 17 years on or before 31st December of the year of admission to the MBBS Course.”