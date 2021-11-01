NEET Result 2021: Over 16 lakh medical aspirants across the country are waiting with bated breath for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 result. Taking to micro-blogging site they are asking the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to share an update regarding NEET result 2021. In previous years as well, the NEET results were announced one month after the exam. However, this year, several controversies were erupted before and after the exam that apparently led to the delay in NEET 2021 results.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DELAYED, Students Get Restless | LIVE Updates

Take a look at the list of controversies here:-

Bombay High Court orders fresh NEET: The Bombay High Court had directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam. The order was passed by the high court last on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

However, last week the Supreme Court permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the NEET Result 2021 for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a center in Maharashtra.

NEET Cheating Scam: A couple of days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Police in its investigation revealed that at least 25 students could be in contact with the ‘NEET solver gang or impersonator racket’. The police have sent its report to the National Testing Agency (NTA) urging it to withhold the results of these candidates. In September, police had identified the alleged mastermind of the NEET solver gang as Nilesh Singh aka PK. He is allegedly on a run along with his family.

The Rajasthan police had also arrested a candidate who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for cheating. Seven others, who helped her cheat were also taken into custody. The police had arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh. Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case.

#Operation NEET: Ahead of the crucial test, rumours of question paper leaked had emerged. Notably, a news channel had conducted an alleged ‘sting operation’ wherein a cheating mafia was seen dealing with NEET question papers. In the explosive two-hour-long sting, #OperationNEET, the news channel alleged that the cheating mafia demanded 25 – 30 lakhs for an SC-ST seat and 60-70 lakhs for a General Category seat in government or private medical colleges. However, the channel did ‘not confirm’ its claims.

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF), the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and others took to Twitter and demanded a high-level enquiry into the matter.

Manipulation in OMR Sheet: On October 28, the Kerala High Court directed the NTA to probe into the alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of a NEET candidate in the state. Court had also directed the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh ordered this while considering the petition of Rithu Sibi, a Thrissur native seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation. She also sought a direction from the NTA to forthwith produce the original OMR of her.