NEET Result 2021 latest news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending NEET UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students and the mail sent to candidates also assure that the result will be declared on the official website shortly. Candidates must also note that NTA would release a detailed press release along with the final answer key soon on the official website. NTA NEET Result 2021 is entirely based on the objections raised by the candidates on provisional answer keys released on October 15, 2021.Also Read - What Has Led to Delay in NEET Result 2021? List of Possible Reasons Here

NTA will release the NEET final answer key PDF 2021 on the official website. The final answer key is prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates. NEET result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the NEET exam on September 12, 2021, can download the NEET 2021 result in the form of a scorecard. Also Read - NEET Result 2021 BIG UPDATE: MCC Updates Counselling Website, NTA Likely To Announce NEET-UG Results Shortly

NEET scorecard 2021 will mention overall and subject-wise marks, percentile scores, merit rank, qualifying status, and cut-off marks. NEET minimum qualifying percentile and scores must be obtained to pass the medical entrance exam and seek admission in medical courses. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Shortly: Here's How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Result Declaration

NTA NEET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the web link of your individual email IDs.

Enter username and password to log in.

Scroll down to select email from National Testing Agency, NTA.

Open the email and download the scorecard.

Also, take a print of the scorecard and NTA NEET Result 2021 for any future reference.

It is also advised to check on neet.nta.nic.in to download the scorecard directly.

The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Originally scheduled for August 1, the entrance exam was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The exam finally took place on September 12.