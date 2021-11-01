NEET Result 2021 latest news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending NEET UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students and the mail sent to candidates also assure that the result will be declared on the official website shortly.Also Read - List of Foods to Limit or Avoid While Breastfeeding

The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Originally scheduled for August 1, the entrance exam was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The exam finally took place on September 12.