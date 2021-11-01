NEET Result 2021 DECLARED: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for NEET-UG 2021 exam on the official website soon. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is sending NEET-UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students. The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The candidates can now check the NEET Result 2021 results on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DECLARED: NTA Sends Scorecards Via Email; Result, Answer Key Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in

Earlier, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra. Also Read - What Has Led to Delay in NEET Result 2021? List of Possible Reasons Here

The result of NEET will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DELAYED, Students Get Restless | What we Know so Far

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click “Result – NEET (UG) 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in.

Step 4: NEET 2021 results will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference after downloading it.

Soon after the release of the NEET 2021 results, the candidates can check the results on neet.nta.nic.in and results.nta.nic.in.

How to check NEET-UG result 2021 via DigiLocker

The NEET scorecard is also available on the government’s digital platform for storage and verification of documents, DigiLocker. One should register themselves to access the NEET UG result 2021 and NEET scorecard 2021.