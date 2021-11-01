NEET Result 2021 LIVE: While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts NEET counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats has updated the website – mcc.nic.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the NEET result 2021 date and time. However, students can expect their NEET result 2021 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in as the Supreme Court had allowed the NTA to declare results after a request was filed by the exam conducting body for a stay on Bombay HC order of a re-exam for two aspirants. Undergraduate medical aspirants are advised to keep a tab on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s official Twitter handle as he may officially announce the NEET 2021 result date and time there. As always, NTA will release NEET final answer key first, and the results will be available soon after. Students can check their NEET Result 2021 on the official websites—neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, nmc.org.in. Along with the result, the NTA will also publish the list of top 50 rank holders. Stay tuned to this page for all the updates.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 BIG UPDATE: MCC Updates Counselling Website, NTA Likely To Announce NEET-UG Results Shortly

NEET Result 2021 | LIVE updates

09:19 AM: The cut-off will be along with the declaration of the NEET result. It will be prepared on the basis of different factors like:-

The total number of candidates appeared in the exam

The difficulty level of the exam

Student’s performance in the exam

Previous year cut-offs.

Take a look at previous years NEET cut-offs

NEET Cut-off scores 2020

SC, ST, OBC – 146-113

General and PH – 146-129

OBC and PH – 128-113

SC and PH – 128-113

ST and PH – 128-113

NEET Cut-off scores 2019

General – 701-134

SC, ST, OBC – 133-107

General and PH – 133-120

ST and PH – 133-120

SC and PH – 133-120

OBC and PH – 133-120

09:13 AM: How to calculate NEET percentile

100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared = NEET Percentile Rank

09:10 AM: Of the total 16.14 lakh registered, more than 95 per cent appeared in NEET 2021 exam. Last year, the attendance was 85.57 per cent.

08:53 AM: NEET Result 2021 on DigiLocker

To check NEET UG result 2021 and NEET scorecard 2021 on DigiLocker, you need to register yourselves first on the the government’s digital platform for storage and verification of documents.

08:52 AM: NTA will announce NEET Result 2021 in the form of a scorecard and students will find percentile score, cut-off, all India rank in that. Medical aspirants will get admission in the undergraduate medical courses on the rank secured in the NEET-UG exam.

08:09 AM: Taking to Twitter, students urge Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give an update on pending NEET Results. “I am requesting you to give us some update about result declaration. That’s a very anxious situation to be in since it is your *DUTY* to conduct exam fairly and declare the result on time”, a student tweeted tagging Pradhan.

@DG_NTA please give us some update regarding neet result if it will take time then atleast tell us tentative date it's a humble request #NEETUG2021 #NEET #DECLARE_NEET_RESULT #NEETResult2021 — Palak Agrawal (@palakagrawal77) October 31, 2021

@PMOIndia Sir we all 16 lakh neet aspirants are very much frustrated and anxious due to the delay in neet result .it's been 47 days after neet exam .please it's our request to the education ministry of the country to take strict actions in this regard as our career depend on it — Yadav Sakshi (@YadavSakshi2) October 31, 2021

@DG_NTA

I am requesting to give us some update about result declaration That's a very anxious situation to be in since it is your *DUTY* to conduct exam fairly and declare the result on time ….. #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS — Jimmy (@Jimmy01129) October 31, 2021

How to check NEET Final Answer Key

Go to the neet.nta.nic.in 2021 website

Click on the NEET 2021 final answer key link

Use your login credentials, if required

Access the final answer key and calculate your score

How to check NEET Result 2021

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Enter roll number, date of birth and auto-generated security pin on the login window

Submit and download NEET UG result scorecard

NEET Result 2021: What to check in your NEET-UG scorecard