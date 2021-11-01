NEET Result 2021 LIVE: While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts NEET counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats has updated the website – mcc.nic.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the NEET result 2021 date and time. However, students can expect their NEET result 2021 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in as the Supreme Court had allowed the NTA to declare results after a request was filed by the exam conducting body for a stay on Bombay HC order of a re-exam for two aspirants. Undergraduate medical aspirants are advised to keep a tab on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s official Twitter handle as he may officially announce the NEET 2021 result date and time there. As always, NTA will release NEET final answer key first, and the results will be available soon after. Students can check their NEET Result 2021 on the official websites—neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, nmc.org.in. Along with the result, the NTA will also publish the list of top 50 rank holders. Stay tuned to this page for all the updates.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 BIG UPDATE: MCC Updates Counselling Website, NTA Likely To Announce NEET-UG Results Shortly
NEET Result 2021 | LIVE updates
09:19 AM: The cut-off will be along with the declaration of the NEET result. It will be prepared on the basis of different factors like:-
- The total number of candidates appeared in the exam
- The difficulty level of the exam
- Student’s performance in the exam
- Previous year cut-offs.
Take a look at previous years NEET cut-offs
NEET Cut-off scores 2020
- SC, ST, OBC – 146-113
- General and PH – 146-129
- OBC and PH – 128-113
- SC and PH – 128-113
- ST and PH – 128-113
NEET Cut-off scores 2019
- General – 701-134
- SC, ST, OBC – 133-107
- General and PH – 133-120
- ST and PH – 133-120
- SC and PH – 133-120
- OBC and PH – 133-120
09:13 AM: How to calculate NEET percentile
100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared = NEET Percentile Rank
09:10 AM: Of the total 16.14 lakh registered, more than 95 per cent appeared in NEET 2021 exam. Last year, the attendance was 85.57 per cent.
08:53 AM: NEET Result 2021 on DigiLocker
To check NEET UG result 2021 and NEET scorecard 2021 on DigiLocker, you need to register yourselves first on the the government’s digital platform for storage and verification of documents.
08:52 AM: NTA will announce NEET Result 2021 in the form of a scorecard and students will find percentile score, cut-off, all India rank in that. Medical aspirants will get admission in the undergraduate medical courses on the rank secured in the NEET-UG exam.
08:09 AM: Taking to Twitter, students urge Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give an update on pending NEET Results. “I am requesting you to give us some update about result declaration. That’s a very anxious situation to be in since it is your *DUTY* to conduct exam fairly and declare the result on time”, a student tweeted tagging Pradhan.
How to check NEET Final Answer Key
- Go to the neet.nta.nic.in 2021 website
- Click on the NEET 2021 final answer key link
- Use your login credentials, if required
- Access the final answer key and calculate your score
How to check NEET Result 2021
- Go to neet.nta.nic.in
- Enter roll number, date of birth and auto-generated security pin on the login window
- Submit and download NEET UG result scorecard
NEET Result 2021: What to check in your NEET-UG scorecard
- Name of the candidate
- Roll No. allocated by the NTA
- Other personal details of the student
- Percentile scored in Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Out of 720, how many marks the NEET aspirant has been awarded
- And lastly, the All India Rank of the NTA NEET-UG student