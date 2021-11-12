New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the National Testing Agency to hold fresh exam for two NEET UG aspirants over a mistake committed by the invigilator which resulted in the mix-up of the test booklets and the OMR sheets.Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Releases Worldwide on 1500+ Screens, Fans Call it 'Classic Crime Thriller'

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai observed that while the Court sympathized with the plight of the two students, it was difficult to order a re-test for the two students, LiveLaw reported. Also Read - Travelling by Buses in Karnataka? Don't Forget to Carry a set of Earphones. Here's Why

The bench expressed sympathy with the medical aspirants who were affected by this decision, and said, “We feel sorry for the students and sympathise with them but cannot hold a re-examination.” Also Read - Raqesh Bapat's Health Update: Actor's Sister Talks About His Condition; Will he Return to Bigg Boss 15 Soon?

The bench noted in its order that the invigilator had admitted the mistake. The bench also found force in the submission of the counsel of the students that they lost precious time due to the mix-up. Further, the bench added that it could understand the mental stress of the young students while taking exam in such a situation.

Apology tendered by the invigilator, admitting the mix up

Advocate Sudhanshu Choudhuri appearing for the two students submitted that they are repeaters and came from humble background. He read out to the court the apology tendered by the invigilator, admitting the mix up.

“..the invigilators tender apology for mistake in distributing booklets to 6 students, test booklets fell down and got mixed with wrong OMR sheets, “we were doing duty for the first time, we assure this happened in hurry and not a deliberate mistake”-they said”, the counsel submitted.

He submitted that the 2 students have excellent academic record and they cannot be made to suffer and that thy answered the remaining questions under stress.

The bench noted that the marks of the two students were computed as per the suggestion given by the NTA to the High Court that the scores will be calculated without insisting on the test booklet code and OMR sheet being different.

“There is no dispute that, there was a mix-up in the distribution of the answer sheets and the text booklets where the code is different. Realizing that wrong answer given to a question would attract negative marks and relying up on the instruction given to candidates, respondents 1 and 2 pointed out to the invigilator that the correct answer sheet with the proper code has to be given to them.

Re-exam may become pattern if allowed

The apex court noted that, if the order to hold re-exam for individual cases and students was passed by the court, it would set a wrong precedent for the future. Justice Rao who was hearing the case today added that if allowed, going forward students would often make it a pattern to move court seeking re-exam even for minor matters.

Justice Rao’s remarks also noted that “Every year students will come forward and seek a re-exam for one mistake or the other.” Therefore, it was important for the court not to intervene in the matter, especially considering that the results have already been declared.

Background

The Bombay High Court on October 20, came to the aid of two 19-year-olds (Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishek Kapse) who said that the invigilators at their entrance exam centre in Solapur handed them mismatched test booklets and answer sheets and did not rectify the “blunder” when they pointed it out. The High Court then directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET re-exam afresh for the duo, after giving them a clear 48-hour notice of the date and the test centre.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has already been declared on November 1. Three students have bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2021 result. The NTA this year has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list.