New Delhi: The suspense over the date of when NEET Result 2021 will be declared continues as the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing over the plea of National Testing Agency (NTA) against a high court order asking it not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed at a centre in Maharashtra.Also Read - 'Rs 8 lakh Fixed Annual Income Limit Rational': Centre Justifies EWS Category for Reservation in NEET

When will NEET UG Results 2021 be declared? Also Read - Why NEET UG Results 2021 Getting Delayed? Centre Expresses Concern, Says Ready With Results But….

The date for NEET 2021 Result – Undergraduate will likely be confirmed only after the Supreme Court’s hearing of NTA’s plea. In case the court rejects the plea, NEET 2021 Result will likely be delayed by 10 to 15 days. The Supreme Court will now hear the matter at 2 pm on October 28, Thursday. Also Read - NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Tells Centre to Put NEET-PG Counselling on Hold Until Decision on OBC, EWS Quota

The Supreme Court was supposed to hear NTA’s plea on Wednesday (October 27), however, the court deferred the hearing by a day.

Why is NTA NEET Result 2021 being delayed?

In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants — Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was informed about the urgency of the matter by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NTA, saying that the declaration of the results are being halted due to the order of the high court.

The court asked the law officer to mention the case before the bench which has been hearing these cases and on being told that the matter was fresh one, the bench agreed to consider an urgent listing.

The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow, the law officer submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya kant and Hima Kohli.

“We will see,” said the bench.

The two students said the invigilators started distributing the test booklet to all the students at the scheduled time 1.50 pm.

However, while distributing the test booklets fell down. As a result the test booklets and the OMR sheets therein fell down and got mixed up, the plea said.

The high court, besides ordering re-examination and staying the declaration of the results, also directed that the NTA shall give 48 hours clear notice to the petitioners about the date of examination and the centre allotted to the Petitioners.

Making it clear that the order shall not be treated as a precedent, the high court had also directed the NTA to issue the admit card or permission as is required for the purpose of appearing for the examination directed to be held, in advance.

Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 are advised to frame appropriate Rules/guidelines for providing remedial measures in case of such difficulties that may arise in similar situations, in future, keeping in mind the interest and future of such students, the high court said.

NEET Admission 2021 can be delayed if results are delayed

The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses, it said in the plea.

The NTA, in its appeal, said that the NEET (UG), 2021 Examination for more than 16 lacs candidates has been conducted on September 12, and due to the high court’s order it has not been able to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration”.

The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for 16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators’, the NTA said in the plea.