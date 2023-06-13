ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NEET UG Result Expected Soon, Download Scorecard At ntaresults.nic.in
live

NEET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NEET UG Result Expected Soon, Download Scorecard At ntaresults.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on NEET UG Result 2023, scorecard/marksheet, toppers list and more details.

Published: June 13, 2023 12:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

NEET, NEET Result, NTA, NEET 2023, NEET UG, NEET UG Result 2023, NEET cut off, NEET answer key, NEET UG Final Answer Key,NEET UG Result 2023,Neet, NEET UG Result 2023 Live Updates, NEET UG Result 2023 Live, NEET Result 2023 Live updates, neet ug 2023, neet 2023, neet ug 2023 result, neet result, nta neet result, nta neet result, neet ug results date, neet results, neet result link, Education News, neet.nta.nic.in 2023 answer key, NEET 2023 answer key, NTA NEET 2023 answer key, neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG Results, NEET Result 2023 live, NEET Result 2023 declared, NEET Results 2022, NEET official answer key 2022, ntaresults.nic.in, neet.nta.nic.in result 2023, ntaresults.nic.in result 2023, neet result 2023, neet 2023 result,nta neet, neet ug result, neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in
Candidates can download NEET UG Result 2023 from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination soon. Candidates can download NEET UG Result 2023 from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can also download NEET UG Result 2023 scorecard from DigiLocker. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to NEET UG Result 2023, scorecard/marksheet, toppers list, and more details.

Also Read:

NEET UG Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 12:24 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: Details on NTA NEET Scorecard

    Candidate’s roll number

    Application number

    Personal details

    Percentile

    Total marks

    Percentile score

    NEET 2023 All India Rank

    NEET qualifying status

    NEET AIR for 15% AIQ seats

    NEET cut-off score

  • 12:17 PM IST

    NEET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NEET UG Result To Be Declared Soon | The NEET UG Result 2023 will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.