Varanasi: The mastermind behind the latest National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scam has been identified by Varanasi Police, said Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh.

According to the officer, the man identified as 'PK' was the mastermind of the 'NEET solver gang'. Police said his real name is Nilesh Singh, who hails from Chhapra city of Bihar but was living in Patna.

Presently, the accused is allegedly on the run along with his family.

Nilesh has come on the police’s radar for the first time, the officer said.

As per a press note by the police, the gang members sit for the NEET exam in place of the original candidates and help them pass the examination.

The gang allegedly takes a hefty amount of money from the original candidates to sit in their place in NEET exam and helps them in cracking the exam.

More arrests related to the case could follow, as per the commissioner.

