NEET Scholarship: Want to Pursue MBBS? Check Govt Sponsored Scholarships, Eligibility

Scholarships for NEET by Government: Aspirants planning to pursue MBBS must take a look at the government sponsored scholarships available for them, their eligibility, documents required and other important details..

NEET Scholarships in India by Government

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a single-level national exam which is carried out for medical aspirants and enables them to seek admissions in medical courses at difference institutes across the country. If you are a NEET aspirant and are planning to pursue MBBS, you must read more, to know the possible government-sponsored scholarships that you can apply for, their eligibility criteria that you must meet and the documents required for you to fill in the application for the same. Here are 5 NEET Scholarships that you can apply for, in the academic year..

All India Pre-Medical Scholarship Test (AIPMST)

The All India Pre-Medical Scholarship Test (AIPMST) offers financial award to students for pursuing NEET UG Programmes in India like MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS. To get this scholarship, the students are expected to appear for the AIPMST (Secondary) 2024 Test. For Government Medical Colleges in India, 100 candidates who score 85% or more marks will get the tuition fee for full four years, 500 students who score between 75%-85% marks will get tuition fee for full one year and 2000 students who score between 65%-75% will get a standard laptop; For Private Medical Colleges in India, 100 candidates who score 85% or more marks will get 50% tuition fee for one year, 500 students who score between 75%-85% marks will get 25% tuition fee for one year and 2000 students who score between 65%-75% will get a standard laptop.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS)

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) is sponsored by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry’s Department of Higher Education for top colleges and universities. The CSSS Eligibility Criteria includes- Candidates who score above 80% in their relevant stream in Class 12, are pursuing a regular course and have a family income of less than INR 4,50,000 per annum, are eligible for the scholarship. With a total of 82,000 seats, the scholarship offers Rs 12,000/- per annum at graduation level for first three years and Rs 20,000/-per annum at PG level; students who are pursuing professional courses are given Rs 20,000/- per annum in the 4th and 5th year.

Combined Counselling Board Scholarship (CCB)

The Combined Counselling Board Scholarship (CCB) offers scholarships in various fields including the medical field. Candidates who have passed class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum of 33-50% marks in their last exam and minimum 40-50% marks in Class 12 or equivalent, are eligible for the scholarship. The amount of this scholarship ranges up to INR 2 Lakh and theere are 10-20% seats reserved in various courses.

Dr Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical Students has been introduced to financially help the candidates from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Category, who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates who have passed their Class 12 Examination with a minimum of 55% marks and their family income should be less than INR 6 Lakhs per annum, can avail the benefits of this scholarship. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria, have to first clear the national-level medical entrance exam to get the scholarship; the candidates who qualify, will get a scholarship of INR 20,000.

Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Minorities

The Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Minorities is conducted, especially for students belonging to the Minority Community and providing financial assistance to students who are economically weak. Candidates who are domicile of West Bengal, are studying in Class 11 to PG level and their family income is less than INR 2.5 Lakh, are eligible for the scholarship. The amount of this scholarship ranges between INR 12,000 to 60,000 annually and the application forms for the same can be filled online between September-November.

