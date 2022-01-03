NEET SS Admit Card 2021: The National Board of Examination(NBE) will release the NEET SS Admit 2021 today, as of January 03, 2022. Candidates who are planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam can download their admit card through the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in. The NEET SS examination will be conducted on January 10, 2022. The exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.Also Read - CAT Result 2021 Likely to Release Today on iimcat.ac.in | Here's How to Download

The NEET SS information bulletin reads, "Admit Cards for NEET-SS 2021 Examination shall be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 3rd January 2022. Candidates found ineligible shall not be issued admit cards."

NEET SS 2021 Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Candidates are advised to follow the steps given below to download the NEET SS 2021 Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examination, nbe.edu.in. Click on the link that reads, ”Download NEET SS Admit card,” available on the homepage. A new webpage will open. Enter the required credentials such as registration login id and password to log in. The NEET-SS admit card will appear on the screen. Save, Download the NEET-SS admit card, and take a printout of it for future reference.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned on it.