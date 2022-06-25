MCC announces final seat allotment result of special mop up round for NEET SS Counselling 2021. What’s the news?Also Read - NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Results Declared on mcc.nic.in. Here’s How to Check

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: The Medical counselling committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment for the special mop-up round counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 . The students who participated in the counselling process can can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result on the MCC's official website– mcc.nic.in.

How to download NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Results

Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Click on the “Provisional Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021” link.

The NEET-SS special mop-up round result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

What’s Next For Shortlisted Candidates?

The candidates who are shortlisted in the final round of NEET SS counselling will now have to report to the allotted college/institute. For admissions in the medical courses, the shortlisted candidates will have to go through the verification process by submitting their documents and paying the tuition fee to reserve their seat.

Documents Required for NEET SS 2021 Admission

Allotment letter 2021 of NEET SS seat

Admit Card of NEET SS exam

Copy of NEET SS result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council

Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth

Identity proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

