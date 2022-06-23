NEET SS 2021 Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday declared the provisional result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling. Now that the results are out, the candidates can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round provisional result on the official website– mcc.nic.in.Also Read - MCC Releases Schedule For NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round on mcc.nic.in

The MCC said the final results for NEET SS counselling 2021 special mop-up round will be declared on June 24. Candidates need to contact the allotted colleges/institutes after downloading the final allotment letter.

Moreover, the candidates can inform the committee regarding any discrepancy in the MCC NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result till June 24, 2022, up to 10 AM via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The MCC said the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. “The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it said.

How to download NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Results