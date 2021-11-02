NEET SS 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS 2021 application window reopened for candidates to register and apply for the exam. Now, the candidates can apply and get more details on the official website – nbe.edu.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2022: NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule For NEET PG, MDS, SS & Other Exams

As per the official release, the NEET SS 2021 will be conducted on January 10, 2021. National Board of Examinations has also released the revised schedule for conducting the exam soon after it gave its assurance to the Apex Court that it would hold the exam as per the ‘old pattern.’ Also Read - NEET Result 2021 ANNOUNCED! NTA Releases NEET-UG Results on neet.nta.nic.in, Check ANSWER KEY Here

If the candidates face problems while applying, they may get in touch with NBE Helpdesk at 022-61087595 or write to them at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in. Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DECLARED: NTA Announces NEET-UG Results, Know How To Check Scores at neet.nta.nic.in and DigiLocker

As per the official statement, the NEET SS 2021 will be held for 2.5 hours in CBT mode and it will be for 150 marks. Moreover, the candidates will be allotted different shifts and timings to appear for the exam on the given date.

It must be noted that the NEET SS 2021 is being held for admission to MCh, DM, and DrNB Super Specialty Courses. The last date of registration is November 22 till 11:55 PM.

It must be noted that the application correction window will reopen from December 20 to 23, the admit card will be released on January 3, 2022. The exam result will be released on January 31. The new academic session will commence on February 15 and the last date to join the session is March 31.

NEET- SS 2021 Registration: Here’s how to apply

Log on to NBE’s official portal

Click on NEET- SS 2021 link available on the homepage

Next, click on the new registration and create a login ID by providing details like name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, etc.

Sign in using your login credentials

Fill the application form with all the required information and document copies

Check the application form for any errors before paying the application fee

Submit the form and save its copy for future reference