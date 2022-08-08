NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Speciality(NEET SS) today, August 08, 2022. During this time period, candidates who have filled the NEET SS application form 2022 will be allowed to make changes/edit their form by visiting the official website, nbe.edu.in. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the form is August 10, 2022.Also Read - MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Recruitment 2022: Register For 153 Posts Till September 07| Check Salary, Notification Here

"Candidates who have successfully submitted their application with successful payment during Application Submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications during 8th August 2022 to 10th August 2022. No new application can be registered during the edit window. No payment can be made in the edit window," reads the official notification. Below are the steps and a direct link through which you can edit the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Edit NEET SS 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences( NBEMS ) at nbe.edu.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the ‘ NEET-SS ‘ Section.

‘ Section. Enter your login credentials.

Your NEET SS Application form will be displayed on the screen.

Open your application form and make changes accordingly.

Once done, submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET SS 2022 Exam Date

This year, the NEET SS examination will be held on September 01 and 02 for various groups. As per reports, the admit card for the NEET SS exam is likely to be released on August 25, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.