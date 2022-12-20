NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC Releases Important Notice for Round 1 Candidates

The committee has allowed initialization of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in Round 1 of SS counselling 2022 conducted by the Committee for such candidates.

NEET SS 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice on NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The Round 1 candidates who have been allotted seats can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

It is important to note that as per the official notice, many candidates have been allotted seats through Round 1 seat allocation of INI-SS entrance examination conducted by AIIMS have also been allotted seats through Round 1 of SS counselling 2022 conducted by MCC.

The candidates must also that the facility will be provided from December 21 to December 22, 2022. This will help the candidates to join their allotted seats in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed Round 1 onwards.

The candidates must note that they will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id- colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com upto 12 noon of December 21, 2022.

They can collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.