NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Know How to Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for round 1 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling today, November 22, 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to register is till November 28, 2022. The payment facility will also be available from November 22 to 3:00 PM of November 28 as per the server time.

The processing of seat allotment will begin from November 29 and continue till November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule

Registration Facility will be available from 22nd Nov.,2022 up to 12:00 NOON of 28th Nov., 2022 ( as per Server Time)

Payment facility will be available from 22nd Nov., 2022 up to 03:00 PM of 28th Nov., 2022 as per Server Time

Choice Filling available from 25th Nov., 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022.

Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 28th Nov upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: 29th Nov. to 30th Nov., 2022

Result: December 01, 2022

Reporting: 2nd Dec., 2022 to 7th Dec., 2022

Following the reporting process, the registration process for round 2 of the NEET SS Counselling 2022 will begin from December 09, 2022.

How to Register For NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’option.

Look for the registration link.

Enter the required credentials.

Fill in the NEET SS 2022 round 1 application form and submit it.

Download and take a printout of the counselling application form.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest NEET SS 2022 Counselling updates.