NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Nov 22
NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: Candidates planning to appear for the counselling procedure can check and download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.
NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling. Candidates planning to appear for the counselling procedure can check and download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule, registration for round 1 is scheduled to begin from November 22.
NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING ROUNDS
The NEET SS 2022 Counselling will be held in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. Eligible candidates can download the round 1 seat allotment result on December 1. Meanwhile, the round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 17, 2022.
DOWNLOAD NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE
NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
Name of the Event
Check Important Dates Here
Round 1 IMPORTANT DATES
Registration/Payment Facility
Registration Facility will be available from 22nd Nov.,2022 up
Payment facility will be available from 22nd Nov., 2022 up to 03:00
Choice filling/ Locking
Choice Filling available from 25th Nov., 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022.
Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 28th Nov upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022
Processing of Seat allotment
November 29 to November 30
Result
December 1, 2022
Reporting to the allotted institute
December 2 to December 7, 2022
Round 2
Registration/ Paymen
Registration Facility will be available from 9th Dec., 2022 up to 12:00 NOON of 14th Dec., 2022 ( as per Server Time)
Choice filling/ Locking
Choice Filling available from 10th Dec., 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Dec., 2022.
Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 14th Dec., upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Dec., 2022
Processing of Seat allotment
December 15 to December 16
Result
December 17, 2022
Reporting to the allotted institute
December 18 to December 24
HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE?
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Super Speciality Counselling.”
- Click on the link that reads, “Counselling Schedule for D.M M.CH & DNB SS 2022.”
- A new PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
