Updated: November 16, 2022 3:38 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Out at mcc.nic.in; Registration Begins Nov 22

NEET SS 2022 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling. Candidates planning to appear for the counselling procedure can check and download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule, registration for round 1 is scheduled to begin from November 22.

NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING ROUNDS

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling will be held in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. Eligible candidates can download the round 1 seat allotment result on December 1. Meanwhile, the round 2 seat allotment result will be published on December 17, 2022.


DOWNLOAD NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE

NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Name of the Event

Check Important Dates Here

Round 1 IMPORTANT DATES

Registration/Payment Facility

Registration Facility will be available from 22nd Nov.,2022 up
to 12:00 NOON of 28th Nov., 2022 ( as per Server Time)

Payment facility will be available from 22nd Nov., 2022 up to 03:00
PM of 28th Nov., 2022 as per Server Time

Choice filling/ Locking

Choice Filling available from 25th Nov., 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022.

Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 28th Nov upto 11:55 P.M of 28th Nov., 2022

Processing of Seat allotment

November 29 to November 30

Result

December 1, 2022

Reporting to the allotted institute

December 2 to December 7, 2022

Round 2

Registration/ Paymen

Registration Facility will be available from 9th Dec., 2022 up to 12:00 NOON of 14th Dec., 2022 ( as per Server Time)
Payment facility will be available from 9th Dec., 2022 up to 03:00 PM of 14th Dec., 2022 as per Server Time

Choice filling/ Locking

Choice Filling available from 10th Dec., 2022 upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Dec., 2022.

Choice Locking Facility available from 04:00 P.M of 14th Dec., upto 11:55 P.M of 14th Dec., 2022

Processing of Seat allotment

December 15 to December 16

Result

December 17, 2022

Reporting to the allotted institute

December 18 to December 24

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE?

  • Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Super Speciality Counselling.”
  • Click on the link that reads, “Counselling Schedule for D.M M.CH & DNB SS 2022.”
  • A new PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Published Date: November 16, 2022 3:30 PM IST

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 3:38 PM IST