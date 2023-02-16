Home

Education

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Special Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow. Details Here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Special Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow. Details Here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Special Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Result: The candidates can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Special Mop-up Round Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) special mop-up round counselling process, tomorrow, February 17, 2023. The candidates can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission from February 18 to 23, 2023.

As per the approval accorded by MoHFW (F. No. U-12021/05/2022-MEC) Medical Counselling Committee of DGHS is conducting a Special Mop UP Round for the vacant Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) Seats across India in an online mode.

You may like to read

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING SPECIAL MOP UP ROUND SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Super Speciality Counselling ,” section.

Look for the result link.

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your NEET SS Special Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

NEET SS 2022 Special Mop Up Round Counselling Schedule

Registration/Payment Facility: 13th February 2023 to 15th February 2023

Payment Facility: *Payment facility will be available up to 04:00 PM of 15th February 2023

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 13th February, 2023 to 15th February, 2023

Choice Locking: Choice Locking will be available from 05:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 15th February 2023 (as per Server timing)

Processing of Seat Allotment: 16th February 2023

Publication of Result: 17th February 2023

Reporting at allotment College: February 18 to 23, 2023.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days, “MCC in an official notification said. For more details about the NEET UG/PG/SS Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.