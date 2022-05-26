NEET SS 2022 Exam Date Postponed: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday postponed the NEET-SS 2022 exam and said the new date will be announced soon. The candidates can check the exam notification on the official website natboard.edu.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Read Details Here

As per the exam calendar released in November last year, the NBEMS had scheduled the NEET SS 2022 exam on June 18 and 19. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 On May 21; Check Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Exam Pattern Here

“All candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course,” the NBEMS said in the notice. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Registration: Application Deadline Extended Till May 20, Apply On neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty or NEET SS, conducted by the Board, is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

As per the earlier notification, there will be a separate question paper for each super specialty course /clubbed group. Moreover, the total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two parts.

For some time, NEET SS 2022 has been under the scanner. Even though the medical aspirants didn’t ask for NEET SS 2022 postponement like NEET PG and NEET UG exams, they have been seeking clarity on the exam pattern for the upcoming paper.