NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC Releases Notice for Round 1 Candidates, Allows Initialization of Admission Without Forfeiture
The committee has allowed initialization of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in Round 1 of SS counselling 2022 conducted by the Committee for such candidates.
NEET SS 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice on NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The Round 1 candidates who have been allotted seats can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The candidates must also note that the facility will be provided from December 21 to December 22, 2022. This will help the candidates to join their allotted seats in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed Round 1 onwards.
The candidates must note that they will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id- colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com upto 12 noon of December 21, 2022.
They can collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.
