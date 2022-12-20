NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC Releases Notice for Round 1 Candidates, Allows Initialization of Admission Without Forfeiture

The committee has allowed initialization of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in Round 1 of SS counselling 2022 conducted by the Committee for such candidates.

NEET SS 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice on NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The Round 1 candidates who have been allotted seats can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the MCC is in receipt of candidates who have been allotted seats through INI SS Entrance Examination conducted by AIIMS and other participating AIIMS PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and have also been allotted seats through MCC.

“Hence, in larger interest of such candidates, the competent authority has decided to allow initialization without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in Round 1 of SS Counselling 2022 conducted by MCC. The facility will be provided from December 21, 2022 to December 22, 2022 so that they are able to join the allotted seat in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per the policy resignation is not allowed Round 1 onwards.”

The candidates must also note that the facility will be provided from December 21 to December 22, 2022. This will help the candidates to join their allotted seats in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed Round 1 onwards.

The candidates must note that they will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id- colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com upto 12 noon of December 21, 2022.

They can collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.