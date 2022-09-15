NEET SS Result 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will on Thursday declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2022) result and after the scores are announced, the candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard through the official website – nbe.edu.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

Apart from the result, the NEET SS 2022 merit list will also be released for the candidates. Notably, the NEET SS 2022 result will be announced for 32 super specialities. The candidates who are waiting for the scorecard will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 results.

The candidates who will clear the examination will be called for the NEET SS 2022 counselling which will be conducted by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). The candidates must note that the NEET SS 2022 counselling will be held in online mode and they need to register, upload the necessary documents, and pay the counselling fee to take part in the NEET SS 2022 counselling.

The NEET SS 2022 exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations on September 1 and 2, 2022. NEET SS exam 2022 was held in two parts such as Part A and B. The exams were conducted for a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes and had 150 questions for 400 marks.

NEET SS Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard