NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Releases Eligibility Criteria For Special Round; Upgradation Facility For These Candidates

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: To prevent the wastage of precious medical seats, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has decided to conduct a Special Round for the vacant DM/M.Ch and DNB SS Seats of AIQ

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: To prevent the wastage of precious medical seats, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has decided to conduct a Special Round for the vacant DM/M.Ch and DNB SS Seats of AIQ. The competent authority will begin the registration facility from February 5 to 7:00 PM of February 6, 2024. However, the payment facility will close by 11:55 PM of February 6, 2024. Before registering yourself on the portal, check the eligibility criteria. The eligibility of candidates to participate in the Special Round of SS Counselling 2023 is as follows:

Resignation will be permitted only for those joined candidates, who have been allotted seats in INI institutes; The candidates who have joined round 1 or round 2 seats of MCC and not allotted INI seats, will not be allowed to resign from their joined seats; The upgradation facility will be available in Special Round to all candidates who have joined in Round 1 and Round 2 of MCC counselling 2023; Candidates willing to participate in Special Round or willing to upgrade previously allotted seats have to fill fresh choices in Special Round. Earlier filled choices will be treated as null and void.

According to the Counselling schedule, the Committee will conduct the choice-filling procedure from February 5 to February 7, 2024(8:00 AM).

The choice locking facility will be available from 08:00 PM of February 6 upto 08:00 A.M of February 7, 2024. The seat processing will be conducted from February 7 to 8, 2024. MCC will announce the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round Result on February 9. Selected candidates can report to the allotted medical college between February 10 to February 15, 2024.

