NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Result on This Date

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 counselling round 2 registration toda

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 counselling round 2 registration today, December 18, 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the second round of counselling by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC NEET SS 2023 Counselling, the payment facility will be available from December 18, 2023, up to 3:00 PM of December 21, 2023, as per server time.

The Committee will begin the choice filling from December 18 till December 21, 2023(upto 11:55 PM). Meanwhile, the choice locking facility will be available from 4:00 PM on December 21 till 11:55 PM on December 21. Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

