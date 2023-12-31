Home

Education

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Round 2 Schedule Revised; Reporting Deadline Extended Till This Date

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Round 2 Schedule Revised; Reporting Deadline Extended Till This Date

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.