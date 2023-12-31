By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Round 2 Schedule Revised; Reporting Deadline Extended Till This Date
NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling
NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the last date of reporting for round 2 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.