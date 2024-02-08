Home

Education

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Special Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: MCC Special Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in

NEET Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) declare the NEET SS Special Round seat allotment result tomorrow, February 9, 2024. Candidates can download the NEET SS Special Round seat allo

‘Reduce NEET SS 2023 Cut Off Percentile’, UDFA Writes Letter To Health Ministry

NEET Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) declare the NEET SS Special Round seat allotment result tomorrow, February 9, 2024. Candidates can download the NEET SS Special Round seat allotment result 2023 at mcc.nic.in. Soon after the publication of the result, the Committee will begin the reporting process between February 10 to February 15.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.