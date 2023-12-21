NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Choice Locking Facility Closes Today; What’s Next?

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: What documents are required at the time of joining an allotted Medical College?

Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical College are as mentioned below:

Provisional Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or

NBE/State Medical Council. Students who have completed/are completing postgraduation by 30th September, 2023 are eligible to apply with provisional certificate. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs (ID Proof) to the allotted college at the time of admission (as mentioned in the information Bulletin published by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for NEET SS: i.e., PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card).

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to Check MCC NEET SS Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Go to the ‘Super Speciality’ section.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download MCC NEET SS Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login details and your NEET SS Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Is there any restriction for filling up the number of choices of Institutions (Colleges) or subjects in choice filling form?

No, you can give as many choices as you wish limited to the specialty opted/Exam given during the filling up of examination form and subject to the eligibility for the concerned super- specialty course as per the indicative feeder courses as provided by MCI/NMC notification. However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.