NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the counselling dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) soon. NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses as per as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. Earlier on October 15, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared the NEET SS 2023 results at the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET-SS 2023 was conducted on September 29 and September 30, 2023, as a single entrance examination to DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses of the 2023-2024 academic admission session. Check counselling dates, schedule, number of rounds, and other details here.

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2023: Check the Number of Round

There will be two rounds of SS AIQ online counseling i.e. Round 1 and Round 2. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET SS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE)will be eligible. Eligible candidates must download the Rank letter/ Result from the NBE website.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Process – Explained

Round 1 Registration which will include payment of a Non-Refundable Registration fee of Rs. 5000/ and a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2, 00,000. Check the counselling steps here.

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical College/institute against 1 Round.

NEET SS Cut-Off 2023: Check Cut-off Scores (OUT OF 600)

Group-wise cut-off score at 50th percentile in NEET-SS 2023 is given below:

ANAESTHESIOLOGY GROUP: 315

ENT GROUP: 335

MEDICAL GROUP: 249

MICROBIOLOGY GROUP: 399

OBSTETRICS AND GYNAECOLOGY GROUP: 307

ORTHOPAEDICS GROUP: 320

PAEDIATRIC GROUP: 273

PATHOLOGY GROUP: 309

PHARMACOLOGY GROUP 385

PSYCHIATRY GROUP 352

RADIODIAGNOSIS GROUP 311

RESPIRATORY MEDICINE GROUP 327

SURGICAL GROUP 287

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Schedule: Questions You May Ask

Is it necessary to join the allotted Medical College to get a chance to participate in the next round (2nd round) for the up-gradation of the allotted seat?

Yes, in case a seat is allotted during the Round-1, candidate is required to join the allotted institution/college and complete the admission formalities, give willingness for up-gradation to Round II then only the candidate can exercise an option to participate in the next round (2nd Round) and up-gradation of the allotted seat. In this case the earlier allotted seat in Round -1 will be retained if the candidate is not up-graded. Please note that in case you do not give willingness for up-gradation of your seat at the time of joining of seat allotted during Round -1, you will not be considered eligible for participating in Round 2 (i.e. for up-gradation of your choice).

What will happen if I do not want to join the allotted seat of Round-1 and not report at the allotted college during Round-1?

If a candidate did not report at the allotted college in Round 1, then security fees deposited by the candidate will be forfeited and the candidate will be eligible for participation in further rounds of counseling only after re-registration and payment of fees again for Round 2.

How to Register For NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’option.

Look for the registration link.

Enter the required credentials.

Fill in the NEET SS 2023 round 1 application form and submit it.

Download and take a printout of the counselling application form.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest NEET SS 2023 Counselling updates.

