NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round: Medical Counselling Committee to Begin Registration From This Date; Here’s How to Apply
NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration window for the special round of NEET SS 2023 counselling. The Committee will begin the registration facility from February 5 to 7:00 PM of February 6, 2024. However, the payment facility will close by 11:55 PM of February 6, 2024. According to the Counselling schedule, the Committee will conduct the choice-filling procedure from February 5 to February 7, 2024(8:00 AM). Check the detailed schedule below:-
The choice locking facility will be available from 08:00 PM of February 6 upto 08:00 A.M of February 7, 2024. The seat processing will be conducted from February 7 to 8, 2024. MCC will announce the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round Result on February 9.
