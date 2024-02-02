Home

Education

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round: Medical Counselling Committee to Begin Registration From This Date; Here’s How to Apply

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round: Medical Counselling Committee to Begin Registration From This Date; Here’s How to Apply

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration window for the special round of NEET SS 2023 counselling. The Committee will begin the registration facilit

‘Reduce NEET SS 2023 Cut Off Percentile’, UDFA Writes Letter To Health Ministry

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration window for the special round of NEET SS 2023 counselling. The Committee will begin the registration facility from February 5 to 7:00 PM of February 6, 2024. However, the payment facility will close by 11:55 PM of February 6, 2024. According to the Counselling schedule, the Committee will conduct the choice-filling procedure from February 5 to February 7, 2024(8:00 AM). Check the detailed schedule below:-

Trending Now

You may like to read

The choice locking facility will be available from 08:00 PM of February 6 upto 08:00 A.M of February 7, 2024. The seat processing will be conducted from February 7 to 8, 2024. MCC will announce the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Special Round Result on February 9.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.