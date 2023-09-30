Home

NEET SS 2023 Exam: 2 Hours of Delay Reported At Several Test Centres; Check Students Reactions Here

NEET SS Exam Date 2023 Released; Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Schedule, Admit Card Date.

NEET SS 2023 Exam: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2023 examination experienced significant delays of over two hours at multiple exam centers in India, purportedly due to reported technical glitches. Earlier on Friday, September 29, numerous candidates and parents raised their voices on various social media platforms to express their concerns about the examination delay. Several medical associations, including the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) and the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association (TNMSA), corroborated these complaints from NEET SS candidates concerning the problem.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Dr. Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front Association wrote, “Poor arrangements by @NTA_Exams NBEMS for #NEETSS2023 Both sessions delayed approx. by 1-2 hrs in entire nation. Due to misconduct & unnecessary delay alot of #NEET aspirants get effected. Atleast MD/MS specialists deserve a smooth & hassle free exam process @MoHFW_INDIA @ANI.”

NEET-SS 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. In other words, NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of the 2023-24 admission session. NEET-SS 2023 was conducted as a computer-based examination. The different groups will be examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

Taking to X, another aspirant wrote,”NEET SS was delayed by almost 2 hours. I napped, stretched, and then decided to chat with the invigilator. He asked, ‘How come you all are not creating a fuss? Very calm, you doctors are.’ I said, ‘Yes, our medical board never fails to teach us tolerance.”

NEET SS was delayed by almost 2 hours. I napped, stretched, and then decided to chat with the invigilator. He asked, ‘How come you all are not creating a fuss? Very calm, you doctors are.’ I said, ‘Yes, our medical board never fails to teach us tolerance.’ — samarthana (@DrSamarthanaVk) September 30, 2023

Taking the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), the exam conducting body, another aspirant wrote,” Today’s NEET SS EXAM was conducted in utter inhuman condition at one centre of Bhubaneswar. ION DIGITAL ZONE PATIA is a centre where about 200-250 candidates were cramped in a room with inadequate ventilation and air conditioning. Whole afternoon it was very hot , humid.”

