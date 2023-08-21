Home

Education

NEET SS 2023: Final Edit Window To Open On August 26; Check Editable Fields, Admit Card Release Date

NEET SS 2023 is being conducted in offline mode on September 9 and 10, 2023; the final edit window for the same will open on August 26. Find out the editable fields in the application form, date of release of the admit card and other important guidelines for the paper.

New Delhi: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences is organising NEET SS 2023 on September 9 and 10, 2023 and the edit window for making changes in the application form is open from August 19 to August 21, 2023. Please note that the final edit window for NEET SS 2023 is opening on August 26, 2023. What are the editable fields, last date to make changes, date for issue of NEET SS 2023 Admit Card and NEET SS 2023 examination date, find out.

The final edit window to correct the deficient or incorrect images will open on August 26, 2023 and the last day to make the changes will be August 28, 2023. The editable fields of the application form during this window include deficient or incorrect images relating to the candidates’ photograph uploaded in the form, their signatures and/or their thumb impression.

The changes can be made by visiting the website- nbe.edu.in and selecting the NEERT SS tab on the homepage. Select the link about the edit window, enter your login credentials and click on ‘edit application form’. Make the changes, verify the form details and then save the changes.

(Note: If you fail to rectify the deficiencies in your application form by the last date, your form shall be declared ineligible and you will not be issued your Admit Card.)

The admit cards will be issued to the candidates on September 4, 2023; it can be checked on the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website- https://natboard.edu.in. The candidates will be informed via SMS/email when the NEET SS 2023 Admit Card will be issued. The admit cards have to be downloaded from the NBEMS website and the candidates’ must then paste their latest passport size photo on the admit card, the resolution of which should be at least 60 dpi Resolutions..

The minimum size of this passport size photograph should be 35×45 MM and it should not exceed the sizre of the box printed on the admit card; 75% area of the photograph must be occupied by the face and head of the candidate. It should be a coloured photograph with a plain white background and should show the full, front view of the candidate’s face; no cap, stethoscope, ornaments or goggles must be worn and the expression on the candidate’s face must be neutral. The photo must not be scratched or stained.

(Note: The Admit Card will not be sent to the candidates by post or email.)

