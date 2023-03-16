Home

NEET SS 2023: NMC Releases Important Notice For Broad Specialty PG Courses 2020 Batch Exam. Check Here

NEET SS 2023: As per the notice, NMC has requested the medical universities to provide the tentative examination schedule for the Broad Specialty PG Courses for the 2020 batch.

NEET SS 2023: NMC Asks Medical University to Provide Tentative Exam Schedule For Broad Specialty PG Courses 2020 Batch

NEET SS 2023 Exam: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday released an important notice regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS 2023) Courses examination. As per the notice, NMC has requested the medical universities to provide the tentative examination schedule for the Broad Specialty PG Courses for the 2020 batch. One can check the notice by visiting the official of the Commission at nmc.org.in.

According to the NMC, the examination schedule is strictly required for deciding the NEET SS 2023 exam dates. “The academic session for Broad Specialty Post Graduate Medical courses starts on 1st May, and last date of admission used to be 31st May as per Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000, as amended from time to time. Universities used to conduct the final examination accordingly in the month of March-April,” NMC in an official notification said. However, due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the academic session 2020 was delayed and could start on July 1. Accordingly, the final examination for these courses is also expected to be delayed.

“In this regard, it is requested provide the tentative examination schedule for the Broad Specialty PG Courses for the 2020 batch. This information is urgently required for deciding the NEET SS Exam 2023 schedule. This may kindly be treated as most urgent, and the tentative time schedule may please be provided at the earliest and latest by 17.03.2023 positively,” NMC added.

NEET SS 2023 Exam: How to Check NMC Official notice?

Visit the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC) at nmc.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”16/03/2023- Conduct of NEET SS Exam 2023-regarding. New!.”

A new PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

Read the notice and download it for future reference.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NMC for the latest updates.

