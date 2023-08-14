Home

NEET SS 2023 Registrations Underway at nbe.edu.in, Direct Link Inside

NEET SS 2023: To be eligible for the test, candidates must be listed with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC). They must also carry a registration proof at the examination hall on the day of the test.

The last date to apply for the NEET SS test is till August 16.

NEET SS 2023: The online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 (NEET SS 2023) will soon be closed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates willing to apply for the test can visit the official portal of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the test is till August 16 and the NEET SS examination is slated to be held on September 9 and September 10 in 51 centres. As per the official notification, the admit card will be released on the official site on September 4 and the result will be announced by September 30.

Other than this, the authority will allow candidates to make changes in the registration form, if necessary, from August 19 to 21. They will also get a final editing chance from August 26 to August 28.

NEET SS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the NEET SS 2023 examination, candidates must possess a post graduate medical Degree or provisional pass certificate in courses such as MD/MS/DNB or an equivalent recognised qualification or likely to be in possession on or before September 15. Apart from this, candidates must be listed with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) with a registration proof at the test centre on the day of the test.

NEET SS 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from all categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,250 during the time of admission.

NEET SS 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official portal of NBE at www.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET SS tab on the home page and click the link that reads ‘NEET SS 2023’

Step 3:After clicking, register yourself and fill in the application form as asked

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

Step 5: Hit submit and download the form for future reference

Direct link for NEET SS examination 2023.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of NBE at – nbe.edu.in.

