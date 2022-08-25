NEET SS Admit Card 2022: National Board of Examinations, NBE is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Admit card 2022 today, August 25, 2022. Soon after the formal release of the hall tickets, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. nbe.edu.in. The candidates must note that they will require to key in their registration number and date of birth to access the NEET SS admit card.Also Read - DNB PDCET Result 2022 Likely to be Declared Today at nbe.edu.in| Here's How to Check

Candidates can check the exam details like name, roll number, exam date, time, venue and other exam related instructions.

NEET SS Admit Card 2022: Key Details

NBE will conduct the NEET SS 2022 exam on September 1 and 2, 2022.

The exam will be of 2 hours 30 minutes duration and will consist 150 questions of 400 marks.

Admit card will release only for the candidates who are successfully registered for the NEET SS exam 2022.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates need to carry in the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without valid documents. Upon downloading the admit card, candidates will be required to affix latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to report to the exam centre as per the allotted time slots as intimated through the admit card.