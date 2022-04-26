NEET SS Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the Final Result of Round 2 of the NEET SS 2021 Counselling. Eligible candidates can check the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Speciality(NEET SS) Counselling Seat Allotment-2021 Results from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Earlier on Monday(April 25), the Committee released the Provisional Result for Round 2 of NEET SS 2021 Counselling.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Registration For 696 Posts Begins at bankofindia.co.in| Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2021: What’s Next?

Now, that the final results have been declared, the candidates are advised to approach the allotted College/Institute by April 30, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

NEET SS Counselling 2021: Here’s How to Check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Super Speciality Counselling tab.

tab. Click on the link that reads, “Final Result of SS 2021 Round 2“

A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your name, and other details.

Save, Download the PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below: