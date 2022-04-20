NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for Round 2 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Super Speciality Counselling today, April 20. Medical Aspirants can register for the NEET SS Round 2 Counselling through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Correction Window Opens at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details Here

According to the NEET SS Counselling 2021 schedule, the last date to register is till April 22. The seat allotment results will be declared on April 25, 2022. Candidates can report to the colleges and institutes from April 25 to April 30, 2022.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to register for the counselling process.

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in .

. Click on the Super Speciality Counselling section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Click on the online registration option.

Enter your details and click on the submit option.

Pay the registration fee.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Board of Education had conducted the NEET SS exam on January 10, 2022. For more details, one can check the detailed schedule from the link given here: Click Here