Top Recommended Stories
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Reporting: Check List Of Documents Required, Other Details Here
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling round 1.
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS 2022) counselling round 1. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEET SS round 1 allotment list can report at the allotted college till December 16 (Friday).
Also Read:
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NEET SS 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Super Speciality Counselling ,” section.
- Click on the link, “Download NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result.”
- A new PDF will open on the screen.
- Your NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required
- Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC
- NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE
- MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate
- Admit Card issued by NBE
- MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty
- Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council
- High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth
- Identification proof (ID Proof)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.